MADISON — While vacation travel increases during the summer months, so does the potential for more COVID-19 cases. Boone Memorial Hospital remains proactive in maintaining a state of ongoing preparedness, according to a news release from the hospital.
“Our goal has, and continues to be, that of aggressive preparedness, not panic,” BMH CEO Virgil Underwood said in the release. “We understand that the probability for cases to rise after local residents return from vacation is a valid concern. Therefore, we want to remain ready for a potential influx of coronavirus cases.”
Screening
The hospital has reintroduced the tent screening process at both its Emergency Room and Family Medical Center Walk-In entrances. The soft screening of all staff, visitors and those presenting for care will be completed upon entrance to the tent.
A soft screening consists of a few simple questions to assess possible symptoms or things which may put one at high risk, such as travel history and possible exposure to COVID-19. Included are questions to determine whether a patient has a fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Temperatures will be taken of all staff, visitors and those presenting for care. Those who present with symptoms will be segregated and directed accordingly by hospital staff to undergo further evaluation.
Drive-thru testing
Boone Memorial Hospital is offering COVID-19 testing via a drive thru located in Danville at the former Bank of Danville (across from Walgreens). Testing is performed from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
“To expedite the process, we are offering pre-registration by phone for same-day testing,” said Angie Christian, executive director of Ancillary Services. “We want to make the process quick and easy for the community. Pre-registration is one way we can do that. Keep in mind, however, that you must come to the drive-thru clinic the same day you pre-register.”
To pre-register, call 304-369-8813 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A physician order is required; however, a Boone Memorial Hospital medical provider will be available at the testing site to assess patients and write orders. Please note that patients should be at least 18 years old or accompanied by a guardian. Patients will receive testing results within 3-5 days. Drive-thru testing is covered by most insurances, with no out-of-pocket fees or co-pays. No patient will be turned away due to inability to pay.
“The health and safety of our patients, staff and community remains our top priority,” Underwood said. “We encourage all area residents to follow the Governor’s mandate and continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering public buildings to reduce the risk of exposure. In addition, please wear a mask to our clinics and facility, if you have one. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”