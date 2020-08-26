MADISON — Boone Memorial Hospital has temporarily relocated its walk-in clinic (Rural Health Clinic) to 173 State Street (across from the Madison Animal Clinic). The move was done in an effort to continue protecting patients from exposure to the coronavirus.
The walk-in clinic kept its current hours and days of operation — 8 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week. The BMH COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site has moved from Danville to the lot beside the BMH walk-in clinic on State Street in Madison. The drive-thru clinic is offered from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pre-registration for the drive-thru clinic is available, but not required, by calling 304-369-8813 anytime between 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The BMH Walk-in Clinic (Rural Health Clinic) was formerly located on the first floor of the Family Medical Center (on the hospital campus). The providers located on the third floor of the Family Medical Center did not move, however. Chad Adkins, D.O.; Amy Sayre, M.D.; Casey Hager, M.D. and Melissa Moody, M.D. are still located on campus in the Family Medical Center.
“We feel this move was the best decision to keep our patients safe,” said Gina Moore, executive director of Outpatient Clinics. “It will allow us to keep separation among our patients amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Our patients’ safety has always been, and will continue to be, our No. 1 priority,” Moore concluded.