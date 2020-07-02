BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is discontinuing its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years after merely 14 games.
The school also cut women's swimming and diving because of budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boise State said cutting the two programs, along with additional department and program operating reductions, will reduce the overall athletic budget by nearly $3 million.
Also on Thursday, the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth cut lacrosse, women’s equestrian, men’s golf, co-ed sailing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis.