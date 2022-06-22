MADISON — The Boone County Economic Development Corporation will be dissolved in favor of the Boone County Economic Development Authority.
During an open-session regular meeting on June 14, the Boone County Commission, representatives of the corporation and authority along with attorneys from all parties hammered out the details and came to an agreement regarding a timeframe for the process.
According to county records, the corporation was created in 2000 with the sole purpose of meeting grant requirements at that time.
Wendy Greve of Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown, & Poe represented the county in the meeting. Economic Development Director Kris Mitchell was present, along with board member Joe Linville and legal representation for economic development agencies.
According to the commission, after posing questions to Greve regarding the existence of both entities, Greve communicated that the Boone County Economic Development Authority should remain in existence and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation should be dissolved, citing the authority is the statutory-approved entity.
Confusion regarding the two entities and their co-existence reached a climax in 2019.
In August of that year, then-Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Randolph issued a letter to Mitchell regarding what was referenced as “unauthorized deposits.” The CVN reported on the situation on Aug. 14, 2019.
Complicating the matter was a “$50 donation” made from the corporation to the authority in order to open the authority’s bank account for the purpose of depositing rental checks from non-county entities renting office space from the authority in a county-owned building, according to county records.
Referencing two separate accounts at Premier Bank that were set up for the authority and the corporation, the letter stated, “All money in both accounts are county funds, such funds when received by your agency, must be presented to the sheriff’s tax office in a timely manner — preferably the same day received.”
The letter concluded, “Thus the deposit or transfer of any county funds into those accounts are unauthorized and illegal.”
Via public records acquisitions regarding the authority and the corporation, the CVN reviewed invoices paid to Spilman, Thomas & Battle regarding legal services that totaled $4,673.74, $3,817.25 $4,672.00 and $1,200 via separate invoices in 2019. The invoices were billed to the Boone County Economic Development Corporation.
In the meeting on Tuesday, Greve advised the commission that Boone County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kris Mitchell is not and never should have been an employee of the Boone County Commission. Instead, she advised that the associated board members must determine her salary and the methods and manner in which they pay her.
The commission expressed a desire for the Boone County Economic Development Authority to open a new bank account and arrange for its own payroll to be set up before the July 15 payroll cycle, which they confirmed would be the last for Mitchell through the county payroll system.
Both the county and representatives of the authority agreed to move forward with the initiative with the corporation to be totally dissolved by July 1, 2023 — allowing a year for completion.
Greve further advised the Boone County Commission that commissioners will still appoint the Boone County Economic Development Authority board members and should receive a full fiscal report from the entity each year, and the Boone County Commission cannot offer any funds to the Boone County Economic Development Authority before and unless all other county government expenses have been paid.
The Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.