The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

messer.jpg
Buy Now

The Boone County Commission met on April 18.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

MADISON — During the Boone County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting on April 18, the commission approved Boone County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Michael Mayhorn’s request to use Enhanced 911 funds for a radio console upgrade project.

The $133,168.23 project will equip the agency’s office with five new Mindshare radio consoles and 22 Kenwood radios in addition to providing the agency with a backup radio tower.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you