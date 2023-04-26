MADISON — During the Boone County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting on April 18, the commission approved Boone County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Michael Mayhorn’s request to use Enhanced 911 funds for a radio console upgrade project.
The $133,168.23 project will equip the agency’s office with five new Mindshare radio consoles and 22 Kenwood radios in addition to providing the agency with a backup radio tower.
The agency’s current radio system was installed in 2007.
Mayhorn said the upgraded system will provide improved interactions with emergency agencies in neighboring counties.
“What’s most important, too, is to be able to interoperate with our neighbors, especially Lincoln and Logan County since they provide backup to our 911 center, and we back up their 911 center in the case of a failure of the system,” said Mayhorn.
“Currently one of the problems with that is we don’t have the ability to communicate via radio very easily when that scenario happens. This system would give us the ability to do that, it upgrades it to an IP-based network,” added Mayhorn.
Commissioner Jacob Messer, Ed.D., spoke on the importance of the updated radio systems.
“The main thing it will provide is a better overall system and more reliability,” Messer said. “It’s time to get something new and improved for the county, which will better serve our citizens and our first responders. It’s also going to give us better compatibility and interoperability with our surrounding counties that we partner with all the time.”
Additionally during the meeting, the commission approved Mayhorn’s request to hire Peyton Thompson at an hourly rate of $9 as a part-time telecommunicator, effective April 19 pending a drug screen.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia
