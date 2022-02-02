MADISON — Members of the Boone County Fire Association attended the Boone County Commission’s regular session on Jan. 25 and submitted requests for funding to assist county departments with emergency rescue equipment out of the county’s approximate $4.1 million American Rescue Plan coffer.
Association President and Van Volunteer Fire Department Chief Droop Howell served as the primary spokesperson for the association members.
As the Coal Valley News reported in September when Howell initially approached commissioners about the request, the commission asked that individual departments submit their itemized requests for review by commissioners.
According to commissioners, prior to the Jan. 25 meeting, they had not received the lists.
Howell addressed commissioners.
“The first time we were here we were basically told that you guys didn’t know what you could spend it (ARP funding) on, which was fine — it was early on or whatever,” Howell said. “Then you came up to our meeting and we explained in more detail why we needed it and that it is all to serve the public. We were told about the same thing that you had no idea or whatever. We were told that when you found out, we would know.”
Howell continued, “Well, we never did find that out and then we see on the agenda that $73,000 or some seventy-some thousand odd dollars was given to the sheriff’s department for a car and the Whitesville Fire Department was $15,000 I think for a Lucas device and it’s all good — it’s all great things. But it came out of that money that two months prior we came to you guys about. So we were going to sit back and wait, to be honest with you. I talked to you three times and I can’t come down here for every meeting.”
Howell then referenced the “premium pay” that county employees under the umbrella of the commission were awarded via American Rescue Plan funding in December.
“Then it came up that money was awarded to county employees, which is fine and great and nobody has any problem whatsoever,” Howell said. “But that kinda bothered me and I’ll tell you why. You know, we were never contacted and as far as I know there was not one fire department in this county shut down because of covid. We ran calls. We ran the same thing we did. We don’t want any money but I think our departments have earned the money. Our members didn’t lay down. We weren’t scared to go and we fought fires with two or three departments together and car wrecks and going in people’s homes. So it kinda hit me that — I’m glad you awarded the money, I really am and I don’t have a problem with that — but we’ve been forgotten.”
Commission President Craig Bratcher said, “Let me stop you there. We’ve been waiting on these right here (itemized list of requests). We told you that we wanted a list of your wants, needs and have-to-haves. This is exactly what we’ve been wanting.”
Howell interjected, “At the time, we were told that you didn’t know. So to get quotes and all that we went through the process to do that. So, you know, we’re not feeling like were entitled to the money. We feel like as a department, as the membership, we earned the money and it ain’t for us. It is to better serve and do the job we’re doing now.”
Commissioner Brett Kuhn agreed with Howell regarding the value of fire service but expressed that the commission had previously expressed what they needed from the association members and could not move on anything until they could review a specific request.
“Mr. Howell, I totally agree with you that the service you provide to our community is invaluable. But I have to be honest with you, I was expecting you guys to put your wish list together and bring it to us to review. It was never our intention for you to feel like we turned our back on you. We were waiting for the information we requested from you.”
Howell then interjected, “I’m going to speak personally, I thought after two meetings and you knew what we were doing that at what point and time you knew what you could spend on certain things that maybe, you know, through email or Facebook that you’d say that you knew what we needed and make contact with us but that’s fine, too. We did come up with them but just want to be strongly considered.”
The Boone County Commission will review the requests at a future regular session.
Within the paperwork submitted from six of the county’s eight departments to the commission, the totals for those itemized requests were as follows:
- Racine Volunteer Fire Department — $59,572.80
- Madison Volunteer Fire Department — $47,131.00
- Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department — $46,499.42
- Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department — $50,000
- Van Volunteer Fire Department — $42,644.75
- Danville Volunteer Fire Department — $180,500.00
In other county business:
- After no objections from the public, the commission voted to move old Precinct 16 into Precinct 17.
- Commissioners approved Regional Intergovernmental Council Project Coordinator Terry Martin’s request to pay an invoice of $1,080 to Potesta and Associates for preliminary engineering work for the potential Alexis Lane waterline extension project.
- Commissioners instructed Administrator Pam White to begin the process of applying for the West Virginia Community Development Block Grant for its demolition program.
- Commissioners voted to move the dog pound from its current location at Fosterville to a new location at Rock Creek.
The Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.