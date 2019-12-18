BOONE COUNTY — A pair of linemen will represent Boone County on the 2019 West Virginia Class A All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Sherman High’s Hunter Bowling was named to the first team offensive line and Van High’s Hunter McMicken garnered a first team nod to the defensive squad. Both players were named to the Coal Valley News’ All-County football team in November.
The CVN’s Offensive Player of the Year, David Stewart of Van, was named Special Honorable Mention for his efforts as a running back.
First-Team Offense
OL — Cole James, Doddridge County, senior
OL — Liam Fultineer, Mount View, senior
OL — Cy Persinger, Midland Trail, junior
OL — Hunter Bowling, Sherman, junior
OL — Leewood Molessa, Williamstown, junior
WR — Griffin Devericks, Doddridge County, senior
WR — Caleb May, Tug Valley, junior
QB — Ethan Varney, Tug Valley, senior
RB — Hunter America, Doddridge County, senior (captain)
RB — Noah Brown, Greenbrier West, junior
RB — Ty Moore, Williamstown, senior
K — Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield, junior
Utility — Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated, senior
Utility — Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic, senior
Utility — Zach McClung, Greenbrier West, junior
First-Team Defense
DL — Hunter McMicken, Van, senior
DL — Josh Alt, Pendleton County, junior
DL — Drew Clendenin, Buffalo, sophomore
DL — Jalen Brunney, Parkersburg Catholic, senior
LB — Adam Murray, Wheeling Central, senior (captain)
LB — Eric Brown, Williamstown, senior
LB — Austin Kelley, Doddridge County, senior
LB — Garrett Owens, Ritchie County, senior
LB — Austin Alt, East Hardy, senior
DB — Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County, junior
DB — Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central, junior
DB — Nathan Murray, Wirt County, junior
P — Jacob Anthony, Ravenswood, senior
Utility — Jalen Creighton, Wheeling Central, senior
Utility — Landon McFadden, South Harrison, senior
Second-Team Offense
OL — Michael Horan, Wheeling Central, senior
OL — Trey Waller, South Harrison, senior
OL — Park Michels, Buffalo, junior
OL — Cole McClung, Greenbrier West, junior
OL — Zack Graham, Ravenswood, senior
WR — Gus Morrison, Ritchie County, sophomore
WR — Brennan Secrist, Madonna, senior
QB — Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County, junior
RB — Tre Moss, Ritchie County, junior
RB — Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield, junior
K — DJ Devinney, Doddridge County, junior
Utility — Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central, senior (captain)
Utility — Brennan Boron, St. Marys, junior
Utility — Ethan Cross, Paden City, senior
Utility — Noah Neely, Cameron, senior
Second-Team Defense
DL — Mike Hamrick, Magnolia, senior
DL — Cameron Lovejoy, Buffalo, senior
DL — Stone Sartin, Tolsia, Sr
DL — Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County, junior
LB — Vinnie High, Wheeling Central, junior,
LB — Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge, junior
LB — Trent Meador, Summers County, senior
LB — Brady Ankrom, Williamstown, junior
DB — Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, junior
DB — Andrew Tharp, East Hardy, junior (captain)
DB — Kole Sutton, Williamstown, senior
P — Gage Huffman, Tyler Consolidated, senior
Utility — Reece Nutter, Webster County, senior
Utility — Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley, junior
Utility — John Wilson, Tolsia, junior
Special Honorable Mention
Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Mason Deem, Williamstown; Richard Dornon, St. Marys; Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County; Dylan Hardy, Summers County; Sean Hays, Clay-Battelle; Devin Farley, Doddridge County; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; Caleb Jantuah, Richwood; Jason LaAsmar, South Harrison; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Payton Marling, Wheeling Central; Michael McGee, Richwood; Brayden Modesitt, Williamstown; Garrett Parsons, Wirt County; Cody Poe, Hundred; Kayden Procacina, Ritchie County; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Jacob Rine, Wheeling Central; Dillon Shinaberry, Pocahontas County; Wade Smitley, Parkersburg Catholic; David Stewart, Van; Gavin Streets, Valley; Dawson Tharp, Webster County; Clayton Thomas, Paden City; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley
Honorable Mention
Jason Anderson, Paden City; Anthony Bailey, Mount View; Adam Baker, East Hardy; Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County; Calvin Blunt junior, Trinity; Keegan Bolyard, Tygarts Valley; Jacob Bronner, Madonna; Noah Bumgardner, Doddridge County; Reese Burnside, Doddridge County; Deacon Carmichael, Cameron; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Devon Eldridge, Trinity; Ean Hamrick, Gilmer County; Chase Hood, Ravenswood; Trevor Hunt, Wahama; Jared Jones, Doddridge County; Evan Kyle, Pendleton County; TJ Jackson, Tolsia; Silas McKeever, Magnolia; Logan Norris, Hundred; Dylan Patterson, St. Marys; Logan Powell, Wirt County; Jaren Robinson, South Harrison; Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; CJ Rose, Wheeling Central; Garrett Scott, Cameron; Thomas Sessi, Madonna; JD Shaffer, Ritchie County; Mason Smith, Wheeling Central; Grayson Spaulding, Tug Valley; Dylan Starkey, Hannan; Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West; Wayne Stephenson, Ravenswood; Joel Stophel, Parkersburg Catholic; Willie Walden, Tygarts Valley; Cyle West, St. Marys