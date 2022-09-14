CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sylvester man was sentenced last week for his role in the damage to an energy facility in Boone and Lincoln Counties.
Danny Griffy, 57 was sentenced one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.
According to court documents and statements made in court, from April 8, 2018 until approximately April 17, 2018, Griffy aided the theft of specialized mine equipment from the known mine, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.
Griffy admitted to helping to steal equipment including pumps needed to treat water at the known mine site before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams. Griffy further admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment and receiving the proceeds.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the West Virginia State Police.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen Robeson prosecuted the case.
