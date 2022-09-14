MADISON — Boone County Office of Emergency Management has purchased a Starlink unit to provide wifi connections in the event of large-scale emergencies in the county that require more in-depth communication capabilities.
BCOEM Director Michael Mayhorn said this piece of equipment is a tremendous step forward in ensuring continued communication on prolonged events.
The Starlink unit is owned and funded by BCOEM, with a hardware cost of $2,500 and monthly cost of approximately $1,000.
Starlink is a satellite constellation that uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, video calls and more. The Starlink unit owned by BCOEM connects with the satellite constellation.
Users of Starlink can expect download speeds of up to 350Mbps and latency of 20-40ms, enabling connectivity for up to 20 users.
The unit has only been deployed once, according to Mayhorn.
“It’s use at the Fallen Heroes Mine Rescue Competition in Sylvester was successful, and we had a lot of positive feedback from first responders covering the event,” Mayhorn says.
Events in rural areas of the county that do not support cell phone service can be made easier with the use of Starlink. The unit must maintain clear view of the sky to ensure connectivity with the satellite.
Although cellular service has been made available to parts of Boone County, a large portion of the rural areas of the county remain without service.
“Starlink will help emergency responders coordinate with outside entities on large-scale emergency incidents should they ever occur. Stable communication during emergency incidents is key to successfully manage an incident,” Mayhorn said. “We look forward to putting it to use and allowing this new technology to make emergency response in Boone County more efficient.”
