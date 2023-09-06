The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Pictured are Newly hired assistant prosecutor Cody Evans, left, and Boone County’s prosecuting attorney Daniel Holstein at the Boone County Commission’s meeting on Aug. 29.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

MADISON — During the Boone County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting on Aug. 29, the commission accepted Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Holstein’s request to hire Cody Evans as the county’s second assistant prosecutor.

Evans will be hired at an annual salary of $70,000 effective Sept. 1, pending a successful drug screening and background check.

