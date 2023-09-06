MADISON — During the Boone County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting on Aug. 29, the commission accepted Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Holstein’s request to hire Cody Evans as the county’s second assistant prosecutor.
Evans will be hired at an annual salary of $70,000 effective Sept. 1, pending a successful drug screening and background check.
As of CVN deadline, Evans was serving as an assistant prosecutor in Logan County.
“Cody’s been doing well there, and he has experience doing the (juvenile) cases that we’ve been talking about so much,” Holstein said of Evans.
Holstein says the magistrate court load of the office will be Evans’ primary function, and he will also assist fellow assistant prosecutor Elliot Workman.
“As you know, Elliot came on to do our JA cases. Having done a lot of JA, JD and JS cases before, there are some cases that she may have had a conflict with because maybe she was a guardian ad litem before. Cody has experience to where he can help fill that gap as well.”
“This will help fill the gap in our office, because right now with just two of us there’s constant court going on in two locations. No matter how you slice and dice it, that leaves us very little time to prepare. Having a third person, particularly with grand jury coming up in about a month — which is important for me to be preparing for — this is perfect timing and it’s really making our office complete by having Cody here,” said Holstein.
“He has his act together, I can assure you of that. He’ll make you proud. He’s one of those guys that’s a good guy all around. I’ve spoken to Elliot and other people in our office as well; Elliot knows Cody and is very much in favor of this. I think it’s a good fit for the office generally,” concluded Holstein.
Boone County Commission President Brett Kuhn spoke positively about Evans’ hire during the meeting.
“When you called to give me the good news about Mr. Evans, that was an exciting time,” he said. “We’re glad to have you. Moving forward, I think this is a positive for the prosecutor’s office.”
In other county news, the commission unanimously voted to approve Boone County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Michael Mayhorn’s request to provide a raise for his department’s part-time employees.
The raise will boost those in training from $9 an hour to $12, and those who’ve completed training from $12 to $15.
Mayhorn said he feels comfortable within the department’s budget to provide the raise.
“We can handle that no problem,” said Mayhorn. “That’s somewhat consistent with the part-time rates of adjacent counties. We’re trying to stay competitive with those.”
The commission also heard Mayhorn’s consideration for a future request to hire an additional full-time dispatcher in preparation of potential departures. No decision or request was made.
Mayhorn additionally provided an update on the flash flooding that occurred in Boone County on Aug. 28. He said no fatalities or injuries were reported during the floods. He also said that, while some roads were affected, there was no substantial damage to homes.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
