SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Mary E. Barker of Foster is among 928 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.
Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a public liberal arts uni-versity. Shepherd is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC).