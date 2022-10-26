The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221026-cvn-eca.jpg
The Boone County Board of Education meets on Oct. 17.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

FOSTER — During the Boone County Board of Education meeting on Oct. 17, Superintendent Matt Riggs spoke about his communication with Southern WV Community & Technical College to implement the Early College Academy (ECA) in Boone County schools.

Once implemented, the program would allow high school seniors to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

