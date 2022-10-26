FOSTER — During the Boone County Board of Education meeting on Oct. 17, Superintendent Matt Riggs spoke about his communication with Southern WV Community & Technical College to implement the Early College Academy (ECA) in Boone County schools.
Once implemented, the program would allow high school seniors to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.
Nearby counties have already seen success with the program as Logan, Lincoln and Mingo have collaborated with the Early College Academy.
The tuition cost within the plan is currently unofficial, but Riggs said the ECA organization has reached out saying they possess funding for the majority of tuition fees.
“It will definitely be a reduced tuition as to what they would pay if they were enrolled in their school,” said board President Susan Kimbler.
Additionally, during the meeting, the board approved the recommendation from Riggs to approve an agreement between the board and county commission.
The agreement will continue to provide a police officer to serve as a prevention resource officer in schools countywide.
John Dent from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department is the officer in possession of that role, and he has held the position for several years now.
Only one of the meeting’s recommendations did not pass, as the board was unable to accept the $15,000 bid submitted by Bias Excavating & Paving for the paving and levelling project at the Racine Park tennis courts.
The board was unable to accept the bid due to the lack of clarity on how many of the four courts needed complete renovations and confusion on the project’s total cost.
“I hate it, I know everybody was wanting to get that done, but I just don’t think that we can proceed without a plan,” Kimbler said. “I think the county commission, since it’s their property, they’re going to have to step up and work with us on this.”
