Students at the Boone County Career and Technical Center want to make a difference in the state’s outdoors, and they’re taking a hands-on approach toward doing it.
On any given weekend, you might find them at the Forks of Coal Natural Area, near Alum Creek, maintaining trails, cutting briers, picking up trash and the like. Soon, when they install the 14-foot-tall chimney swift tower they’re building, their work will take on a more permanent nature.
The tower, being built by students in the center’s carpentry program, will provide shelter and nesting habitat for 70 to 80 of the insect-eating birds.
Chimney swifts once were far more abundant than they are nowadays. As their name suggests, they nested in chimneys or in large hollow trees. Today, most modern houses have heating systems that don’t require chimneys, and people who do have chimneys screen them off so birds and animals can’t get inside.
To help chimney swifts stage a comeback, bird conservationists around the country have taken to building hollow wooden towers that range from 12 to 25 feet to serve as substitutes for hollow trees and real chimneys.
The Wheeling-based Handlan Chapter of the Brooks Bird Club provided the funding for the Forks of Coal tower, which cost about $500 to build. Bobby Miller, who coordinates the Career Center’s outdoors outreach program, said two groups of students pitched in to build the structure.
“Students from our carpentry program cut all the lumber, because they’ve been trained to use power tools,” Miller explained. “Students from our Adventure Tourism Program did most of the assembly.”
This is not the first time the Career Center has done construction at state-owned nature and recreation areas.
“We’ve built picnic tables and benches at Kanawha State Forest and at other state parks,” Miller said. “We’re partners with Forks of Coal. We run a booth on benthic macroinvertebrates at the Forks of Coal Discovery Day every spring. We participate in Trout Unlimited’s Trout in the Classroom program and we raise rainbow trout for release in one of our local streams.”
Miller said the school’s Adventure Tourism Program mainly steers students toward careers in the state’s tourism industry.
“Tourism is our state’s No. 1 industry, and it has been for some time,” he added. “We want to help fill the jobs available within the state of West Virginia so West Virginia kids don’t have to go out of state for employment.”
The students take field trips to different parts of the state to see the types of jobs that might be available to them.
“We look at jobs with titles like educational park ranger, state park naturalist, whitewater guide and the like,” Miller said. “We introduce them to the rafting and skiing industries. It’s quite an experience for some of our kids, some of whom have never been outside the county. We hope that through doing this, our best and brightest students will stay here and not have to go away.”
Miller said the finishing touches are being put on the chimney swift tower right now, and the goal is to have it installed by the time the spring migration and nesting season begins.