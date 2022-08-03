After a wet start to the week, we finally saw drier conditions on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that was just a short break from the rain chances.
The forecast brings showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with perhaps a few showers into the weekend as well.
Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with mainly dry conditions for the first half of the day. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region.
High temperatures will near the 90-degree mark across the lowlands, with increasing humidity during Thursday afternoon.
Stray showers and possibly a rumble of thunder is possible Thursday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, under mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front arrives on Friday, which will bring quite an unsettled end to the work week. Scattered showers and storms are likely for Friday. Localized flash flooding issues are possible Friday as the rain could be heavy at times.
High temperatures Friday will rise into the 70s and 80s.
The weekend does bring shower chances with it as well. However, storm chances don’t seem as widespread as Friday.
Expect a few showers and storms for Saturday, which could bring a short break to any outdoor plans. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures climbing into the 80s.
Sunday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will rise into the 80s Sunday afternoon.
Toasty weather conditions look to bring us into early next week, with a few storms possible as well.
