EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from Bluefield State College:
Tanner Brandon, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. The infielder/pitcher has become a star. Brandon slashed .407/.471/.678 in 14 games last season. In 59 at bats, Brandon drove in 19 runs, drilled six doubles and five triples. As a hurler, he went 1-0, throwing 14 innings, allowing eight hits and five walks with 23 strikeouts. Foes batted .167.
Tanner Akers, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. A freshman catcher, Akers played in six games, had seven at-bats, drew one walk and scored a run.
Cameron Hodge, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. A freshman left-handed pitcher, Hodge didn’t see game action before the season was canceled.
Haley McComas, Spring Valley H.S., women’s basketball. As a freshman, McComas played in 13 games, starting one. She averaged 2.9 points per game and made 39.1 percent of her shots, 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
Cayden Ross, Wayne H.S., baseball. Ross appeared in 14 games before the season was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The junior infielder put up a slash line of .222/.429/.250, walking 12 times against 11 strikeouts. He had eight hits and five runs batted in. As a pitcher, Ross appeared in three games, starting two, and went 1-2 with one complete game.
Austin Stambaugh, Spring Valley H.S., baseball. Stambaugh, a junior pitcher/outfielder had not yet seen action in the abbreviated season.