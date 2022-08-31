The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This file photo from Aug. 9, 2021 signifies the date in which Kenova Water Works was granted The American Rescue Plan Act monies via Wayne County Commission to provide a new water line along Bridge Branch.

 Sarah Ingram | HD Media

Residents in the Centerville area of Wayne are concerned with what they say is a year-long delay in the Kenova Water Works supplying them with city water services.

Multiple residents attended the Kenova City County meeting Aug. 18 to ask officials what’s the delay with bringing water to Bridge Branch Road, located in the Centerville area of Wayne County.

