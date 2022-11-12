BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — It’s been a tough and emotional last few days for the Cabell Midland football team after one of its players, Caige Rider, was killed just over a week ago after getting struck by an automobile on the interstate near the school. His funeral was on Friday.
The Knights had to play a playoff game just one day later, and despite a valiant effort, the Bridgeport rushing attack was too much as the Indians earned a 41-13 win over Midland Saturday night in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
With the win, the No 6. Indians (9-2) advance to the quarterfinals, where they will play at No. 3 Martinsburg next weekend. The date and time of the matchup will be determined Sunday. No. 13 Midland finishes its season at 6-4.
“It’s been really tough and challenging,” Midland coach Luke Salmons said. “I’ve never seen or dealt with anything like it. We had the funeral yesterday. Most kids don’t have to go through anything like this and then have to play a game.
“I love this team and their resilience and I’m so proud of them. It’s been a really tough few days. I told them to be close and love each other. We all love our team and program.”
Bridgeport running back Zach Rohrig rushed for 248 yards on 18 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns, all in the first half. As a team, the Indians had 369 yards on the ground on 30 attempts.
Rohrig had touchdown runs of 57, 10, and 32 yards for Bridgeport. He also had big runs of 51 and 38 yards that almost reached the end zone before being tackled deep inside Midland territory.
“Bridgeport is a really good team with a strong running game,” Salmons said. “They are hard to stop. Getting a few more stops certainly would have helped of course.”
The Knights had an explosive offense themselves, rushing for 297 yards on 54 carries. Ryan Wolfe and Curtis Jones both ran for 111 yards on 18 carries and Zachy Roberts added 64 yards on 11 attempts.
Midland actually scored first with an impressive, long drive to start the game, going 80 yards on 14 plays. Wolfe capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown run but the extra point kick failed, resulting in a 6-0 Knights lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
Bridgeport quickly responded, though, with a two-play scoring drive. After a 2-yard gain on first down, Rohrig erupted for a 57-yard touchdown burst and the extra point gave the Indians a 7-6 lead with 3:24 remaining in the quarter.
Rohrig was far from done, though, scoring two more touchdown runs (10, 32 yards) in the second quarter to give Bridgeport some breathing room at 21-6 at halftime. The junior rushed for 133 yards on just nine carries in the first half.
The Indians increased their lead to 28-6 after taking the opening possession of the second half for a touchdown on a quick, two-play, 54-yard drive. On the first carry, Rohrig ran for 51 yards down to the Midland 3-yard line, and Phil Reed scored a touchdown on the next play.
The Knights responded quickly, scoring on their next possession, going 69 yards in just five plays. Wolfe hit Alex Smith for a long 55-yard gain and Jones scored on a 4-yard run on the next play to cut the deficit to 28-13 with 8:43 left in the third quarter.
Midland got its first defensive stop of the game, and was the on the march trying to close the gap to just one score. However, the Knights lost a fumble at the Bridgeport 28-yard line. Three plays later, Charlie Brazier ran 62 yards for an Indians touchdown that sealed the win.
“That was big and hurt a lot,” Salmons said. “We moved the ball really well but we shot ourselves in the foot some. You get behind and then you have to take some more gambles. They capitalized on our mistakes.”
