SOUTH CHARLESTON — Buffalo High School defenders accounted for two turnovers in the first half of the West Virginia North-South Football Classic on Saturday.
Dalton Jones intercepted a pass. Drew Clendenin recovered a fumble.
Jones returned the interception 40 yards to set up a South touchdown.
HAYDEN INDUCTED: Former Parkersburg South coach Mike Hayden was inducted into the North-South Hall of Fame at halftime of Saturday’s game.
Hayden led the North to a 19-13 victory in the 1983 game. He was an assistant with the North in 1976.
Hayden was the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. He played at Parkersburg High School. He played football at Ohio University and baseball at Morehead State.
BULLDOGS GROWL: Martinsburg wide receiver Hudson Clement sat out most of the second quarter after being involved in two scuffles in the first half.
A pair of fans, one in Martinsburg attire, sitting together, pointed toward the press box and expressed their displeasure about something during the second quarter.
GLASSCOCK TO HERD: Mingo Central offensive lineman Dylan Glasscock said he’s eager to play at Marshall University now that his high school career is finished.
Glasscock, a 6-foot4, 280-pound honorable-mention all-stater, said he loves the Thundering Herd.
“I have a lot of friends who go to Marshall,” Glasscock said. “If football didn’t exist, I’d want to go to Marshall anyway. They gave me the opportunity to walk on and I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Glasscock, who said he will major in exercise science, said the quirkiest thing about him is that he can do a “really good toe touch.” He said he discovered that talent during Mingo Central’s powder puff game, where the girls play football and the boys serve as cheerleaders.
ROUNDING UP: Cameron Meddings of Tolsia was named the South’s queen. Spring Valley wide receiver Ben Turner suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and was helped from the field. The South defense accumulated 53 yards in penalties in one drive in the third quarter. In a crowd of people mostly from West Virginia, the winner of the split the pot was a man from Fort Frye, Ohio.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
