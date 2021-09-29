VAN — It was about defense on this night.
Van High’s defense held River View to less than 100 yards of total offense, and the Bulldogs scored just enough points on a night when their running game couldn’t gain traction and took a tight contest, 12-6, at Herschel Jarrell Field.
Van mustered just 129 yards of offense — 34 rushing and 95 passing — but it was enough for Coach Mark Agosti’s squad to stand as victors.
“We only dressed 19 tonight for a multitude of reasons, including injury,” said Agosti. “We were an injury or two away from being in real trouble.”
Van (2-1) was penalized 21 times for over 200 yards in the contest, making the Bulldog’s plight to establish their running game difficult — including a pick-6 in the final quarter from Shaun Booth.
“This was the moist penalized game I have ever been involved in,” Agosti said. “Because of that, the game had no flow to it whatsoever.”
The Raiders’ only score came when a Van punt went into the back of a Bulldog blocker, then was scooped up by River View and returned for pay dirt.
Guner Flores found Shaun Booth on a slant pattern and the wideout found pay dirt in the first half, knotting the game at 6-6 at intermission.
Van’s leading rusher Brady Green had just four rushes for 12 yards in the game — a stark contrast to the 200-plus he churned out versus Pikeview in week two. Green contributed 5 catches for 48 yards on Friday to help his squad.
The Bulldogs had been idle since week two, as Richwood canceled in week three and they were open last week.
Van was scheduled to host Richwood on Sept. 28 for a makeup game.
It was Flores who had to sling the pigskin on this night for the Bulldogs, but the quarterback scored the decisive touchdown in the second half on a keeper.
“He played a really smart game tonight, and we had to throw the ball a little bit and find a way to win,” Agosti said. “That was pretty much our offense.”
Flores went 8-for-12 passing for 95 yards and a score. On the defensive side, Agosti credited defensive coordinator Ron Deal with devising a game plan — particularly in the second half — to give Van a chance to win.
“Coach Deal had us ready to go in the second half, and we got some big plays from Brady Green and Isaiah Perdue among others,” he said. “Without the defensive effort, we couldn’t have won this game.”
Agosti concluded, “Our kids found a way to gut out a bad situation and find a way to win. They made it happen when the chips were down.”
Van will travel to Montcalm on Oct. 1 before returning home to host Mount View on Oct. 8.