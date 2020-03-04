HURRICANE — For the second straight season, Van advanced in Class A Region 4 Section 2 action with a win over St. Joseph Central on Saturday, 64-61.
“It was a great team win and everyone played a role,” said Van Coach David Gogas. “When David (Stewart) gets a lot of attention on the perimeter and he can drive and dish, we can be tough to beat. (Austin) Javins probably had his best game of the year. We play a tough schedule and it really makes me happy to see these guys get that win today.”
Christian Lane netted three buckets for six of his game-high 23 points for the Irish in the opening quarter and they led after the first frame, 15-13. They extended that lead to 31-26 at intermission.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and we played assignment basketball in the second half and we really played some good defense in the third (quarter),” Gogas added.
Van (5-18) clamped down on the Irish (10-12) in the third, allowing only 11 points, and getting six points from Javins, who got a pair of tough put-backs off of missed perimeter shots.
Van’s 19-11 edge in the third proved crucial as the last three minutes of the game were tense and St. Joseph fought to tie the game at 59-59 when Mehki Berlo hit a floater in the paint.
Van’s Jacob Jarrell took the inbounds pass and went the length of the floor, through two defenders at mid-court to lay in a soft layup after an aggressive path to the bucket.
“That was a key play in the game,” said Gogas. “Jarrell willed his way to the basket and after that, our guys really got energized and it was a nice shot in the arm.”
Ultimately, David Stewart netted a pair of free-throws after an inbound play turned into a reach-in foul and he was sent to the line with less than a minute to go.
Stewart went 6-of-8 from the line in the game and the Bulldogs were 10-of-17 as a team. The Irish hit 13-of-21 from the charity stripe. Kalen Booth (1) and David Stewart (3) hit 3-point shots for the Bulldogs
“David was clutch for us,” he added. “McMicken got some tough buckets for us tonight. These kids fought for this win and I just can’t say enough about the effort today and I hope we can keep the momentum going into next week.”
The win broke an eight-game losing streak for the Bulldogs and the Irish came in winning three of their last 8. Van faced Tolsia at Hurricane High School on March 3 at 8 p.m in round two. The score wasn’t available at press time.
VAN: 13 13 19 19 — 64
ST. JOE: 15 16 11 19 — 61
VAN SCORING: Javins 19, D Stewart 16, Jarrell 11, McMicken 8, S Booth 5, K Booth 3, B Stewart 2
ST JOE SCORING: Lane 23, Price 11, Motley 10, Berlo 8, Hickman 6, Ehirim 3