VAN — Buffalo took advantage of Van miscues and used a disciplined defense to hammer Van 27-0 Friday, dashing playoff hopes for the Bulldogs.
Buffalo (4-4), winner of three in a row, was looking to put a positive stamp on a season that saw the Bison drop four straight earlier in the campaign.
Van (5-4), which began the week No. 17 in the playoff ratings, needed to win its last two contests to remain in the hunt for a Class A berth, but until it secured a win over Hurley, Virginia, on Tuesday, it had lost two in a row.
With the exception of a trio of defensive stands in the second quarter, Van could not put a complete drive together on this night.
“They dominated the line of scrimmage and [Drew] Clendenin is the best defensive player we’ve seen all year,” Van coach Mark Agosti said. “The kid is unblockable.”
Clendenin, a senior defensive lineman, finished with 20 tackles.
Buffalo’s offense was led by the running of Dalton Jones, a receiver in past seasons who scored his team’s first three touchdowns. Jones has been splitting time at quarterback with Josh Moody the past couple of games and the offense has improved.
“He’s electric when he has the ball in his hands,’’ said Bison coach Brian Batman, “so we figure that’s the best way to do it. He doesn’t play there all the time, but he does throw some.’’
Already up 7-0 in the first quarter, Buffalo struck again on its next drive when Jones took the ball on a sweep to the strong side and outran Van to paydirt to put Buffalo up 14-0. It would be more than enough for the Bison. Bradley Harris had the other TD for Buffalo.
Van’s best offensive play came on a perfectly executed 16-yard strike from freshman signal caller Guner Flores to Brady Green on an out pattern to the weak side of the Bison defense.
The Bulldogs found little footing on offense in the second half until they began stacking tight ends and put lineman Isaiah Perdue in the backfield as the senior plowed his way through the Bison defense for Van’s most impressive drive of the night before the game clock killed the drive inside the 15-yard line.
“We just did a really good job controlling the line of scrimmage on defense,’’ Batman said. “They ran a lot of power stuff at us, and we did a good job. The best game we’ve played all year, for sure.’’
Van travels to Tug Valley on Nov. 5 to wrap up the regular season, and Buffalo hosts Wahama.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
