GOLF SCRAMBLE: New Year’s Day scramble at Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette. Entry fee $75 per player, $300 per team, includes cart, green fees, prizes and chili meal. Call 304-523-6500.

BOXING: Original Toughman Contest, 7 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Fighters and ring girls register at www.wvtoughman.com or call 800-96-3897. Weight classes for men and women. Tickets available at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

DINNER: South Point High School Hall of Fame Dinner, Feb. 1. Tickets $40 each. Respond by Jan. 25. Call 740-377-4323 or email dnance@southpoint.k12.oh.us.

SOFTBALL CAMP: Shawnee State University Spring 2020 Camp, Feb. 22 inside the James A. Rhoades Athletic Center. Pitchers and catchers 1-3 p.m., other positions 3:30-6 p.m. Contact Bears coach Steve Whittaker at 740-351-3691 or 740-352-1822, or at swhittaker@shawnee.edu.

Send items to sports@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.