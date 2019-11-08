RUN IN THE SUN: 5K run for brain aneurysm awareness Nov. 10. In memory of Jeannie Gatrell. Entry fee $20 in advance, $25 on race day, $10 with military ID, $15 for groups of eight or more. Call (304) 840-1434 or go to www.tristateracer.com.
MORGAN ZERKLE SOFTBALL CAMP: Nov. 23 at the Hit Center, 2240 5th Ave, Huntington. Register or find more information at www.calendly.com/morganzerkle.
SENIOR BOWLING: 2019 HBA Senior Championships Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Each shift begins at 1 p.m. Entry fee $10 per event and $5 for all events. Deadline Oct. 31. Call 304-733-2695.
