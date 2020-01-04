RIVER CITY BUCCANEERS TRYOUTS: The minor league football team in Ironton will have tryouts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Ironton High School. 

INDOOR SOCCER: Registration for boys and girls 3-older to middle school-aged. No tryouts. Sign up as a team or an individual. Deadline for registration is Jan. 20. Season starts first week of February and does not interfere with basketball. Register at the C-K Community Center or Community Fitness at 1201 Poplar Street Kenova, Monday through Saturday. $45 for first child and $40 for each sibling. Seeking volunteers and coaches. For more information, call 304-453-1121 or message the C-K Community Center Facebook page.

BOXING: Original Toughman Contest continues at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets available at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

SOUTH POINT DINNER: South Point High School Hall of Fame Dinner, Feb. 1. Tickets $40 each. Respond by Jan. 25. Call 740-377-4323 or email dnance@southpoint.k12.oh.us.

SOFTBALL CAMP: Shawnee State University Spring 2020 Camp, Feb. 22 inside the James A. Rhoades Athletic Center. Pitchers and catchers 1-3 p.m., other positions 3:30-6 p.m. Contact Bears coach Steve Whittaker at 740-351-3691 or 740-352-1822, or at swhittaker@shawnee.edu.

Send items to sports@hdmediallc.com.

