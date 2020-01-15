COACHING CLASS: An NFHS/ASEP coaching class for anyone interested in coaching a secondary sport will take place Jan. 24-26 at South Charleston High School. Register at www.wvssac.org.
BUFFALO GIRLS BUDDY BASKETBALL: K-8 grade signups Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the new gym Jan. 19 and 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rocky Tops Pizza, W.Va. Route 75, Buffalo Creek. For more information, call Terry Haynie at 304-429-0099.
FAIRLAND YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Registration 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25, and 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Fairland West Elementary Gym. League play begins Feb. 24 and concludes April 8. Cost $40 per player. For more information, contact Carrie Roland at 304-544-6905.
INDOOR SOCCER: Registration for boys and girls 3 and older to middle school age. No tryouts. Sign up as a team or individual. Deadline for registration is Jan. 20. Season starts first week of February and does not interfere with basketball. Register at the C-K Community Center or Community Fitness at 1201 Poplar St., Kenova, Monday through Saturday. $45 for first child and $40 for each sibling. Seeking volunteers and coaches. For more information, call 304-453-1121 or message the C-K Community Center Facebook page.
SOUTH POINT DINNER: South Point High School Hall of Fame Dinner, Feb. 1. Tickets $40 each. Respond by Jan. 25. Call 740-377-4323 or email dnance@southpoint.k12.oh.us.
UMPIRING CLASS: The Southwest Softball Umpire Association is having its rookie class beginning Feb. 4 at Ohio Valley Bank, 6431 U.S. Route 60, Barboursville. The cost of the class is $44, which covers registration with the WVSSAC. The class will go over the rules and mechanics required to umpire softball according to NFHS guidelines. The class meets Feb. 4, 13, 18, 20, 25, March 3, 5, and on field mechanics on March 10 and 12. For more information, contact John Barker at 304-962-4378 or Stephen Sanders at 304-521-9681.
SOFTBALL CAMP: Shawnee State University Spring 2020 Camp Feb. 22 inside the James A. Rhoades Athletic Center. Pitchers and catchers 1-3 p.m., other positions 3:30-6 p.m. Contact Bears coach Steve Whittaker at 740-351-3691 or 740-352-1822, or at swhittaker@shawnee.edu.
