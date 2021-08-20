OFFICIATING CLASSES: Two basketball officiating classes are coming up. The River Cities Basketball Officials Association will hold its annual class for new basketball officials beginning 6 p.m., Oct. 4, at Chesapeake High School. The class meets on Monday and Wednesdays for six weeks. Cost of the class is $85 dollars and does not include state registration fees. Fees are non-refundable and must be paid by second class. For details contact Lou Peake (304-633-8499) or Kevin Anderson (304-654-6832). On Sept. 29, a basketball officiating class will begin at 6 p.m. at Green High School. Christian Meenach and Dave Stamm will teach the class. Signups are on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
