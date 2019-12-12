GOLF SCRAMBLE: New Year’s Day scramble at Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette. Entry fee $75 per player, $300 per team, includes cart, green fees, prizes and chili meal. Call 304-523-6500.
BOXING: Original Toughman Contest, 7 p.m. Jan. 3-4, Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Fighters and ring girls register at www.wvtoughman.com or call 800-96-3897. Weight classes for men and women. Tickets available at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
DINNER: South Point High School Hall of Fame Dinner, Feb. 1. Tickets $40 each. Respond by Jan. 25. Call 740-377-4323 or email dnance@southpoint.k12.oh.us.
SOFTBALL CAMP: Shawnee State University Spring 2020 Camp Feb. 22 inside the James A. Rhoades Athletic Center. Pitchers and catchers 1-3 p.m., other positions 3:30-6 p.m. Contact Bears coach Steve Whittaker at 740-351-3691 or 740-352-1822, or at swhittaker@shawnee.edu.
