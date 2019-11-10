Bulletin board
OVC BASKETBALL PREVIEWS: Girls 5-8 p.m., Nov. 15 at Ironton High School. Boys 5-8 p.m., Nov. 22 at Ironton High School.
COACHING CLASS: ASEP coaching class Dec. 2,3 and 5 at Huntington High School. For anyone interested in coaching a secondary sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
TOUGHMAN CONTEST: Jan. 3-4, 7 p.m., at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Fighters and ring girls register at www.wvtoughman.com or call (800) 296-3897. Weight classes for men and women. Tickets available at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
RUN IN THE SUN: 5K run for brain aneurysm awareness Nov. 10. In memory of Jeannie Gatrell. Entry fee $20 in advance, $25 on race day, $10 with military ID, $15 for groups of eight or more. Call (304) 840-1434 or go to www.tristateracer.com.
MORGAN ZERKLE SOFTBALL CAMP: Nov. 23 at the Hit Center, 2240 5th Ave, Huntington. Register or find more information at www.calendly.com/morganzerkle.
SENIOR BOWLING: 2019 HBA Senior Championships Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Each shift begins at 1 p.m. Entry fee $10 per event and $5 for all events. Deadline Oct. 31. Call 304-733-2695.
COACHES TOY DRIVE: High school baseball coaches in Lawrence County (Ohio) are teaming up on a toy drive for less fortunate kids in the area. New, unwrapped toys for children age 14-younger may be turned in through Dec. 11. Contact your local high school coach or call Ironton St. Joe coach Greg Bryant at (740) 479-1713 for more information.
