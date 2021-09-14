HUNTINGTON -- Claire Burberry and Sophie Weiler each scored twice to lead Huntington High to a 6-1 victory over Huntington St. Joe Monday in girls high school soccer.
Maren Muth scored in the ninth minute to give the Irish a 1-0 lead that held until the 28th minute when Weiler scored off an assist by Burberry on a corner kick. Burberry scored the game-winning goal on a corner kick in the 30th minute. Burberry struck again one minute later for a 3-1 lead.
Holly Ritchie's goal off a pass from Cali Ellis made it 4-1. Claire Johnson assisted Tess Weiler, then Sophie Weiler found the net unassisted to set the score.
EAST CARTER 4, SOUTH POINT 0: Braleigh Boggs and Scarlett Williams combined for a shutout as the visiting Raiders (5-1) defeated the Pointers. Ellie Thomas scored twice, and Darian Wallace and Emersyn Elliott once each. Elliott issued two assists.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 9, WEST CARTER 0: Drew Clark's five-goal performance paced the Tomcats (4-7) to a triumph over the guest Comets. Sawyer Frazier made two saves for the shutout. Elliott Fosterwelsh scored two goals and Luke Rose and Luke Stahler one each.
EAST CARTER 3, RUSSELL 1: Ashton Tiller scored two goals as the Raiders (3-3-1) beat the homestanding Red Devils (7-3). Austin Fruth also scored for East Carter. Nathan Totten scored for Russell.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND 149, GALLIA ACADEMY 164: Freshman Jack Michael shot 2-under par, 34, as the Knights topped the Blue Devils at the Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis, Ohio. Evan Jarvis shot 37, Matthew Carney 38 and Taylor Sargent 40.
Volleyball
GREENUP COUNTY 2, CABELL MIDLAND 1: Charlie Floyd had 11 assists as the Musketeers beat the Knights 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 at the Boyd County Invitational in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Caroline Adkins and MaKenna Munn each made 10 kills.
COAL GROVE 3, NEW BOSTON 1: Kaleigh Murphy scored 17 points, five on aces, made 25 digs and 14 kills to help the host Hornets beat the Tigers 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16. Emily Carpenter scored 20 points, Gracie Damron 19, Tyera Pemberton 17, Kylie Montgomery 12 and Kelsey Fraley 10. Pemberton had 13 digs and Montgomery 12.
RUSSELL 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Sadie Hill's 10 kills helped the Red Devils sweep the Lions 25-18, 25-23, 25-13 in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Football
OHIO AP POLL: Ironton (3-1) is ranked third in Division V in the first Ohio Associated Press high school football poll of 2021. Two-time defending state champion Kirtland (3-0) is No. 1, with 188 points.
Canfield South Range (4-0) is second with 118, followed by the Fighting Tigers with 90. Portsmouth (4-0) received 30 points to rank 13th.
