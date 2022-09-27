ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Alyssa Burcham made her 500th career kill Monday to lead Fairland to a 3-1 victory over Wayne in high school volleyball at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons took the first two sets 25-15, 25-15. The Pioneers won the third set 20-25. Burcham hit the 500 mark in the fourth set, which Fairland won 25-13 to take the match.
RACELAND 3, MORGAN COUNTY 0: Kody Haddix handed out 18 assists as the Rams (18-8) defeated the Cougars (0-16) 25-11, 25-12, 25-16 in West Liberty, Kentucky. Elizabeth Rigsby made 11 kills.
WHEELERSBURG 3, ZANE TRACE 0: Makenna Walker made 40 assists to help the Pirates (13-1) defeat the visiting Pioneers (12-3) 25-19, 25-18, 25-19. Maddie Mays and Gracie Perkins each had 12 kills. Lexie Rucker chipped in 10 digs.
Golf
GALLIA WINS SECTIONAL: Jordan Blaine won medalist honors to lead Gallia Academy to a Division II, Southeast Sectional championship Monday at the Big Beaver Golf Club in Piketon, Ohio.
A junior, Blaine shot 9-over-par 83 to win the individual title by nine strokes over runner-up Leah Ryan of Waterford. Maddi Meadows of Gallia Academy shot 91 to place third. Sindea Belville of Ironton carded a 95 to finish fourth in the 82-player field.
The Blue Angels shot 373 as Addison Burke shot 93 and Emma Hammons 101 to outdistance Waterford by 116 strokes. Ironton and Portsmouth West tied for third at 441 and South Webster was fifth 448. All those teams qualified for the district tournament Monday. Federal Hocking finished sixth at 457, followed by Vinton County 475, Meigs 481, Wellston 487, Lucasville Valley 488, Fairland 498, Minford 501, Miller 537, Eastern-Brown 541, Alexander 542 and Northwest 543.
Isabella James of Fairland made a hole in one on the par-3, 155-yard fifth hole.
WAHAMA WINS REGION: Connor Ingels shot 8-over par, 78, Monday to lead Wahama to the Class AA, Region IV title at the Riverside Golf Club in Mason, West Virginia. The White Facons and Gilmer County qualified for next week’s state tournament in Wheeling.
Wahama shot 253 and Gilmer County 275. Buffalo was third at 308, followed by Huntington St. Joe at 355, Calhoun County at 356 and Wirt County at 431.
Girls soccer
ROCK HILL 13, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Bri Reynolds and Emma Scott each scored four goals as the Redwomen walloped the Musketeers in Pedro, Ohio. Cigi Pancake scored three times. Aubrey Sutton and Kylie Gilmore each chipped in one goal.
RUSSELL 6, ROWAN COUNTY 0: Emma Stamper scored three goals and assisted on another as the Red Devils (5-8-1) beat the Valkyries (4-8-1) in Morehead, Kentucky. Eva Blanke scored two goals. Ava Quinn scored one and issued two assists. Aly Hurst made one save to earn the shutout.
Boys soccer
ROCK HILL 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Bradyen Adams scored twice to pace the Redmen by the Musketeers in Pedro, Ohio. Sam Simpson scored the winning goal at 51:18, then assisted Adams at 61:35. Adams set the score off a pass from Dylan Griffith at 75:59.
