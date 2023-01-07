CHARLESTON — Charleston Department Store, in business for 102 years on Charleston’s West Side, announced Thursday it would close this spring.
“It’s been a long and wonderful journey keeping this business together for three generations in my family,” said owner Barry Ogrin in a statement. “However, the retail landscape has changed dramatically over the past 10 years. The pandemic hurt small businesses all over the country, as it accelerated the online competition we now face. The cost today to keep an operation like ours competitive and profitable has become extremely difficult.
“So for now, we have begun stock reduction sales that will continue over the next few months.”
Ogrin said he has not closed on the sale of the trademark green-and-beige building, entrenched on the corner of Washington St. West and Patrick Street. Scuttlebutt had the store moving to the vacant Rite-Aid building at the foot of Watts Street, but Ogrin mentioned nothing of moving, only closing.
“My priority right now is closing our retail operations and taking care of my employees,” Ogrin wrote.
In a brief conversation Thursday as he prepared to leave town with wife, Eileen, Ogrin said, “It’s the hardest decision I’ve had to make since I got married 46 years ago. These employees are like family to me. I worry about them and will do whatever I can to help them find something else.”
The longest-tenured is Donnie Wilson, 78, of North Charleston, who has spent 44 years working for the Ogrins. She praised them for being understanding of family emergencies, illnesses and other issues.
“It gives me chills,” said Wilson, who uses a nickname as a first name. “It breaks my heart. I don’t know what I’ll do with myself. I’m too old. Nobody will want me. I’ve lost my husband, so this is my life.”
Wilson said the store’s high point probably came in the 1980s, when Levi’s jeans enjoyed big success, particularly its button fly line.
“Those were good memories,” she said. “You didn’t even have to move. You just stood there and handed out jeans.”
But the rise of online shopping, along with the decline of lower West Washington Street, and, more recently, COVID, kept chipping away at business. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in October 2021, openly acknowledging the challenges.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and other dignitaries showed up on a dreary, rainy day. Most merchandise was on sale.
Employee Tasha Ellis, 43, has spent 25 years at the store. She said she is eager to open her own uniform business. She encouraged Ogrin to sell scrubs as a niche business, a market the store has tapped.
“The Ogrins are great people to work for,” she said. “I love my customers. You know what’s a good fit, as opposed to a big company where you don’t get to work as close with them.”
Ellis started at the store during high school and college summers. “The bosses I’ve had have helped me grow,” she said. “We’re all close. It means a lot to me that they would wait for me to get an education.”
Ogrin’s parents started the first store just east of the current one, near Young’s Department Store, in 1921. The corner anchor establishment opened about 1979, Wilson said.
Along the way, Charleston Department Store became a miniature chain, with additional stores in the Kanawha Mall, Elkview, Teays Valley and Southridge. The Southridge store also included a dedicated section for West Virginia University athletic apparel to take advantage of wild WVU football success from 2002 to 2007.
Longtime customer Norman Amory, 75, of Marmet, did not know the store would be closing. Amory said the store’s selection of jeans kept him coming back, along with a wide variety of New Balance shoes.
He snatched up a few pair of 35-30 blue jeans Thursday, because they were 30% off.
“I might end up having to go to Huntington,” he said.
