OMAHA, Neb. — Three of the 12 unions negotiating with the nation’s biggest freight railroads have reached a tentative deal which will deliver 24% raises in line with what a special presidential panel of arbitrators recommended earlier this month to resolve the stalemate before a strike could happen.

The tentative five-year deal announced Monday covers more than 15,000 members of the International Association of Machinists, the Transportation Communications Union and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen unions, although the two biggest rail unions that represent engineers and conductors said over the weekend they still haven’t been able to reach a deal their members would accept.

