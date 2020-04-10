WASHINGTON — The surge of job losses continued last week with 6.6 million Americans applying for unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said Thursday.
More than 17 million new jobless claims have been filed in the past four weeks, a rapid and unprecedented escalation in unemployment in the United States since the week that President Trump declared a national emergency because of the novel coronavirus.
The 17 million figure includes new reporting from the Labor Department that even more people filed for unemployment in the prior week, pushing the jobless claims up during the week ending March 28 to a record 6.9 million, up from 6.6 million.
Top government and health officials have ordered a sweeping closure of businesses in an effort to fight the deadly coronavirus by keeping workers and customers at home, but the side effect has been a massive rise in unemployment. Janet L. Yellen, one of the world’s top economists, said the U.S. unemployment rate has jumped to at least 12% or 13% already, the worst level of joblessness the nation has seen since the Great Depression.
“It looks like the unemployment rate is headed to 15%,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank, in a note to clients. “This isn’t a recession, it’s the Great Depression II.”
As tens of thousands of businesses closed because of shelter in place orders in more than 40 states, the hospitality sector — hotels, restaurants and amusement parks — weathered the steepest losses. In the week ending March 28, California reported that 872,000 workers from service industries filed for unemployment.
Now, nearly every sector of the economy is shedding workers, including manufacturing, construction and even health care facilities outside of hospitals. In Texas, which reported 121,000 newly unemployed in the week ending March 28, jobs were lost in food services, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, forestry, health care, waste management, transportation and warehousing, among other sectors.
“Today’s report continues to reflect the purposeful sacrifice being made by America’s workers and their families to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia in a statement.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 400 points Thursday as investors cheered further government actions to combat the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said it’s possible the economy could re-open for business in May.
The stock market surge came after the Federal Reserve unveiled over $2 trillion in new lending to businesses of all sizes, as well as struggling city and state governments.
On top of the Fed’s historic actions, the federal government has been scrambling to get checks and loans into the hands of workers and companies to buoy employment and keep paychecks flowing, but job losses have continued to build, even after Congress passed a historic $2 trillion relief package. Businesses small and large are struggling to get loans. As companies run out of cash, they are cutting workers and telling them to file for unemployment benefits. But many states have been slow to distribute money.