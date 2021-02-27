Marathon Petroleum continues to work toward the $21 billion sale of its Speedway chain of convenience stores to 7-Eleven by the end of March.
When Marathon Petroleum released its fourth-quarter and year-end financial results earlier this month, company officials provided an update on the sale.
Marathon expects to pay about $4.5 billion in taxes on the sale, leaving it with $16.5 billion. Company officials say they will use some of the money to pay down debt and improve liquidity, and they will return some to shareholders.
In their call with investment analysts following the release of fourth-quarter earnings, company officials said 7-Eleven is working with federal regulators to secure anti-trust clearance.
Speedway income from operations was $419 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $290 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected higher fuel margins partially offset by lower fuel volumes compared to the prior year. For 2020 as a whole, Speedway’s income from operations was $1.7 billion, up from $1.12 billion in 2019.
Speedway’s profit on fuel sales was 28.99 cents per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 26.11 cents per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2019.
One thing that happened last year during the pandemic was that people bought less gasoline at Speedway, but they spent more money inside the store. Same-store merchandise sales increased by 1.8% year-over-year and Speedway same-store gasoline sales volume decreased by 18.1% year-over-year, the company reported.
Speedway entered the Tri-State market in the late 1990s when Ashland Inc. placed its refining and marketing assets into a joint venture with Marathon called Marathon Ashland Petroleum. Management of the joint venture eliminated the Ashland brand of gasoline at the retail level and rebranded Ashland Inc.’s SuperAmerica convenience store chain as Marathon’s Speedway locations. Marathon Petroleum eventually bought out Ashland Inc.’s interest in the joint venture. Ashland Inc. is now known as Ashland Global.
7-Eleven did not return a request for information about progress on the Speedway acquisition.