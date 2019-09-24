AAA says the best time to buy flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas starts on Wednesday.
“Holiday travelers should make their plans now and begin booking their flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas as early as Wednesday, Sept. 25, for the best deals and availability,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel. “Procrastinating travelers may be able to find last-minute deals on flights close to the holidays, as airlines look to fill their last few remaining seats, but flight availability for these peak travel weeks will be very limited by that time.”
According to AAA, flying the Monday of Thanksgiving week is the best option for travelers to arrive at their destinations before the holiday. AAA says it has the lowest average ticket price prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week.
According to AAA, travelers can save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day. As for traveling for Christmas, AAA found that Christmas Eve is the best day to travel and consistently has the lowest average price per ticket and is the lightest travel day of the week.
“Last year, AAA projected that 54.3 million Americans would travel over the Thanksgiving holiday and a record-breaking 112.5 million during the longer year-end holiday season,” Twidale said. “If those trends hold again this year, travelers are in for crowded airports and, possibly, longer wait times. Pack your patience and plan ahead, giving yourself plenty of time at the airport to maintain that holiday cheer.”
AAA recommends that people reseach holiday travel options now and book flights by Oct. 27.
For more information, visit AAA.com/Travel.