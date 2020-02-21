ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College is partnering with Manpower to give students more job placement resources before and after graduation.
Under a new program entitled, Tri-State Recruitment Initiative (TRI), the college and Manpower will work collaboratively to strengthen job placement candidacy for ACTC students and graduates.
“We feel that their expertise in coaching our students in how to make sound career decisions as well as develop high-quality resumes and stellar interviewing skills will be extremely helpful in preparing our students for careers,” Larry Ferguson, president and CEO of ACTC, said of Manpower in a news release. “We are extremely excited to have Manpower helping our students secure employment post-graduation.”
Manpower is a full-service staffing and recruiting company that connects qualified candidates with regional employers throughout Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and beyond. Manpower has operated in the Tri-State for nearly 50 years.
“Creating synergies and teamwork in the community is what we’re all about,” Diane Strong-Treister, president of Manpower, said in the release. “ACTC provides exceptional preparation for students in a variety of skills and we feel lucky to be able to work with their upcoming graduates.”
Initially, ACTC and Manpower will target its effort on the more than 65 students in the Applied Process Technologies and Advanced Integrated Technology programs who are expected to graduate in May. However, Manpower’s services will be available to any ACTC student who is interested in participating.
The partnership comes at no cost to the college or the students, ACTC said in the release.
To celebrate its partnership, ACTC and Manpower will have a public signing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at ACTC’s Technology Drive Campus in the Rocky Adkins Pavilion.