WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is proposing changes to a decades-old law designed to keep banks from discriminating against the poor and disadvantaged, but critics argue the changes could make it easier for banks to potentially ignore the underserved, particularly communities of color.
The Community Reinvestment Act has, over the past four decades, spurred hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low- and middle-income communities. But it’s out of date and in need of an overhaul.
Some community advocates say the changes the administration is proposing will allow banks to meet the law’s criteria without making the types of loans that are most beneficial to the communities they serve. Critics also argue that discrimination against poor and communities of color by the banking industry could increase under the proposal.
The Community Reinvestment Act was passed in 1977, when bank branches were one of the few ways to measure a bank’s presence in a community. It was last revised in the mid-1990s, when online banking barely existed. Bankers, regulators and activists alike have all called for an overhaul.
The Trump proposal aims to broaden the definition of what constitutes a bank’s community — taking into account that online banking now exists — while broadening the types of loans and services that would qualify under CRA. Under the administration’s new proposal, banks could get credit for other types of lending to low-income customers like credit cards and personal loans — a move that would greatly benefit the largest of the country’s banks because they already dominate those lines of business.
The regulations would also give banks credit, under certain circumstances, for loans they make to build or improve facilities such as sports stadiums and hospitals.
“We all agree there needed to be a list. The problem is what the (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) has put on that list,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an umbrella group for dozens of community groups trying to get banks to do more work in low-income neighborhoods.
The proposal lead by Joseph Otting, the Comptroller of the Currency and one of the primary regulators of the national banking industry, has caused one of the three national bank regulators — the Federal Reserve — to be unwilling to sign on to his proposal. It’s caused a rare public divide between regulators. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, the lone Obama-era appointee left on the board, gave a speech earlier this year laying a different proposal for overhauling CRA that moved away from the OCC’s approach.