CHARLESTON — The American Electric Power Foundation is donating $288,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Appalachian Power’s three-state service area, the company said in a press release last week.
The gift is part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.
“These are challenging and uncertain times for all of us,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, said in the release. “With the foundation’s help, we’re able to partner with agencies in our communities to identify and reach our customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”
United Way chapters, many of whom have established Community Response Funds related to the virus, will receive $204,000. Food banks and feeding centers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, as well as the American Red Cross, will receive $84,000.
The AEP Foundation is funded by AEP and its utilities, including Appalachian Power.
“These are the organizations that provide a safety net for our neighbors in need,” Beam said. “We work closely with them on a regular basis so we know how important it is that they are able to continue and even increase their services during this emergency.”