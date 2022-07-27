The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Electric Power on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $525 million, down from $578 million in the second quarter of 2021.

“AEP is delivering on our long-term strategy to invest in new energy resources and grid enhancements that improve service and reliability for our customers, support a clean energy future and provide value to our customers, communities and investors,” Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings release.

