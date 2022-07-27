COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Electric Power on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $525 million, down from $578 million in the second quarter of 2021.
“AEP is delivering on our long-term strategy to invest in new energy resources and grid enhancements that improve service and reliability for our customers, support a clean energy future and provide value to our customers, communities and investors,” Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings release.
“We’re making significant progress on our plan to responsibly transform our generation fleet as we work to add approximately 16,000 megawatts of regulated renewable generation by 2030 and achieve our goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Appalachian Power recently received approval to own 409 megawatts of wind and solar, and SWEPCO filed in May for regulatory approval to purchase three renewable projects totaling 999 megawatts.
“We’re currently seeking new wind and solar proposals in multiple states and continue to add generation in line with our integrated resource plans to best meet the future energy needs of our customers. We also are making substantial progress on our planned investments of nearly $25 billion in transmission and distribution from 2022 through 2026 as we develop a modern, reliable and resilient energy grid that will benefit our customers.”
He added, “As part of our strategic focus, we continue to simplify and de-risk the company. This includes the sale of our Kentucky operations, which we continue to make progress on and expect to complete this summer. We’re also preparing to launch the sales process for our unregulated renewables portfolio by early September. The proceeds from that process will aid in the financing of planned direct investments in our regulated businesses where we see a pipeline of opportunities to enhance service for customers and advance our clean energy transition. In May, we closed on the sale of five unregulated renewable development sites in the Midwest, and we expect to finalize the sale of an additional solar development site in Ohio in the third quarter.
“Our service territory has fully recovered from the economic impacts of the pandemic. We’re seeing job growth and business expansion across every operating company and most sectors, building on the momentum we experienced in 2021. We continue to focus on economic development activities that are bringing new load into our communities, helping to mitigate the impact of macroeconomic challenges.”
