American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, has agreed to sell its hydroelectric power plant on the Ohio River at the Racine Locks and Dam to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Racine hydroelectric plant, about 13 miles upriver from Pomeroy, Ohio, was completed in the early 1980s and was one of the first of its kind on the Ohio in this area. It was built at about the same time as the plant at the Greenup Locks and Dam.
“The sale of Racine Plant is part of our ongoing strategic evaluation of our generating assets as we focus on our regulated business operations and invest in the infrastructure and energy innovations that bring value to our customers,” Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and CEO, said in announcing the sale. “We continue to add new emission-free energy both in our regulated states and through contracted renewable projects that fit with our overall strategy and portfolio.”
AEP Generation Resources, the AEP entity that owns and operates the Racine plant, has retired or sold all of its capacity, except for the 595-MW Cardinal Plant Unit 1, which is set to retire in 2030. That is part of AEP’s move to exit the competitive generation business in Ohio and elsewhere.
Eagle Creek Renewable Energy owns and operates 86 hydroelectric facilities in the United States.