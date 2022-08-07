HUNTINGTON — Business models continually evolve as companies react to industry changes and economic challenges, but it took over a century before Huntington Wholesale Furniture made its recent decision to open to the public.
“It’s our 105th year, and we have made the decision to redirect our company’s business model to be open to the public for the first time in the history of the company,” said Charles Hanshaw, president and general manager of Huntington Wholesale Furniture, on the 700 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington.
When the company started in 1917 by Hanshaw’s grandfather, George, and four other businessmen, it was a distributing business located in the same building it’s still in today.
“It was regionally known, and furniture was distributed in five states that included West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” Hanshaw said.
Hanshaw said by the early 1950s the business was consolidated into his family.
“My father, Frank, came after my grandfather as president and general manager and worked here for well over 60 years while going to school at Marshall University,” he said. “My father passed away in 1987, and I took over as president and general manager after him.”
Hanshaw said he and his two brothers and one sister grew up in the business.
“We worked mostly in the warehouse, but we help in any way, shape and form you could imagine,” he said. “If they needed help in the office with mailings we all pitched in to help. Today, they are all retired or passed away.”
Hanshaw said the original business plan called for the company to offer a showroom for furniture dealers to come and buy nationally known and name-brand furniture at wholesale prices.
“They came to Huntington Wholesale Furniture to make selections for their stores,” Hanshaw explained. “We also had shows twice a year for dealers and a referral showroom where they could send their customers in as a part of an extension of their company if they had a limited selection at their store’s showroom.”
Hanshaw said the decision was made to change the business model after there became fewer and fewer retail stores the company could service.
“This attrition has been going on about 20 to 25 years, back to the 1990s, and it made it very difficult for us to operate in the manner we had with the original business plan over 100 years ago,” he said. “It was with great reluctance we did this transition, but we can’t thank those dealers enough that were a big part of our success. We are still working with some, but that is being weaned away from us slowly as we change our business plan.”
A big change and 105 years calls for a big celebration, Hanshaw added.
“We’re having a huge celebration sale right now, which is open to the public,” he said. “We have some big discounts and offer the highest-quality products.”
Hanshaw said the sale would last throughout the fall.
“As we get into the fall, we will be making some more decisions on where Huntington Wholesale Furniture goes from here and what it morphs into and its next venture as a corporation,” he said.
Mike Benton, the company’s showroom manager, says the secret to the company’s longevity and success is really no secret at all.
“Great customer service and quality furniture and products always makes for a successful business, and they have been doing that at Huntington Wholesale Furniture for 105 years,” Benton said. “A lot of customers have already told us that they heard a lot about Huntington Wholesale Furniture over the years, but didn’t think they could come here. Now they can and the response has been amazing. We have a great sales team and I think they enjoy the professionalism and knowledge of our staff.”
Huntington Wholesale Furniture currently employs 16 people.
Benton says the business has a large assortment of living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, as well as tables, recliners and accessories, including bedding, lamps, paintings and a historical furniture section.
Hanshaw said throughout the company’s history there has always been an emphasis on quality.
“We have always wanted to have the best merchandise, but we have all price points and feel like we want to have the best furniture at the best prices and we felt like it was time to open up to the public,” he said.
Ronnie “Roc” Cox, event coordinator at Huntington Wholesale Furniture, says the celebration event offers the public a chance to see the iconic business and what it has to offer.
“We have the best furniture you can buy in the region,” Cox said. “People are coming here for the brand name selections and like the fact they can buy it today and take it home today. You’re not going to order and wait months, like you might have to do at other furniture stores. We are well respected as a company, and the Hanshaws are well respected in the community. We want this to be a great buying experience for our customers.”
One thing many people may not know about the Huntington Wholesale Furniture building is that it has an old skating rink on the fourth floor, Hanshaw said.
“It was open to the public in the 1930s and 1940s, but it kind of went out of style a few decades later, but it is still in the building,” he said. “We’ve had some customers tell us they used to skate there. Today it is used to store furniture.”
For more information about the company’s history and its celebration event, visit the online website at www.hwfsale.com.
The business is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It can be reached at 304-523-9415.