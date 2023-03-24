The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Pictured are Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director; Jenny Vance, program director of grants at the Marshall Foundation; Megan Hannah, government and external affairs at West Virginia American Water; Kara Mullins, STEM coordinator at RCBI; Deacon Stone, director of the Center for Innovation at RCBI; and Mike Friel, RCBI director of communications.

HUNTINGTON — The 10th annual West Virginia Makes Festival will take place on Oct. 6 and will have a new award.

Officials said the American Water Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of American Water, parent company of West Virginia American Water, has awarded $14,000 to the Marshall University Foundation to support the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s annual community-based event that promotes innovative West Virginia-based STEM entrepreneurship.

