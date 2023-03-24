Pictured are Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director; Jenny Vance, program director of grants at the Marshall Foundation; Megan Hannah, government and external affairs at West Virginia American Water; Kara Mullins, STEM coordinator at RCBI; Deacon Stone, director of the Center for Innovation at RCBI; and Mike Friel, RCBI director of communications.
HUNTINGTON — The 10th annual West Virginia Makes Festival will take place on Oct. 6 and will have a new award.
Officials said the American Water Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of American Water, parent company of West Virginia American Water, has awarded $14,000 to the Marshall University Foundation to support the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s annual community-based event that promotes innovative West Virginia-based STEM entrepreneurship.
“Thanks to the tremendous generosity of the American Water Charitable Foundation, people of all ages will have the opportunity to demonstrate their creations and ingenuity, engage in hands-on STEM activities and revel in the joys of discovery during the 2023 West Virginia Makes Festival — our 10th anniversary — set for Oct. 6 on the campus of Marshall University,” Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director, said in a press release.
The annual Makes Festival attracts hundreds of students and innovators of all ages from across the region, providing them the opportunity to demonstrate their own creations, compete for prizes and engage in STEM-focused activities during the annual celebration of creativity and ingenuity in all forms.
“Our future leaders in West Virginia are significantly better off and will be more prepared for their careers with strong STEM skills, thanks to access to the outstanding programming provided by community partners such as RCBI,” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, said in the release.
Registration is now open for makers of all ages, exhibitors and groups that want to attend the free event this fall. Details may be found at www.rcbi.org/wvmf23.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.