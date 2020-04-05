HUNTINGTON — While the COVID-19 virus has created many challenges for the region’s healthcare systems, telehealth, or telemedicine, is experiencing a boom during the pandemic.
Telemedicine is the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies, so with a cell phone, an iPad or computer and from a remote location, medical professionals are able to offer patients advice and guidance on what to do next through telehealth services.
Dr. Mathew Weimer, Valley Health’s vice president of health dervices and chief medical officer, said many patients have and are transitioning to video visits where they can.
“We have enabled telehealth capabilities at all of our health centers and across all service lines for which telehealth is possible,” he said. “We can provide telehealth specifically for COVID-19 testing through a drive through testing center and anyone can access this by calling 304-399-3358. For telehealth services for other sick visits, routine follow-up visits, and well visits, patients should call their usual Valley Health location. Since we started telehealth, we have been able to see 2,630 telehealth visits as of March 30 data.”
Weimer said the Valley Health Information Technology team provides hardware and software for providers using telehealth to see patients.
“Providers are able to use the electronic medical record in the usual manner to document their visits with patients,” he explained. “There are some specific documentation requirements as well as consent processes required for telehealth, and providers and staff have received training and education on these requirements. Providers meet with patients via an audio-visual connection but can also connect via telephone in some cases.”
Weimer believes the landscape of health care in our region could change even after the COVID-19 crisis is over.
“This pandemic has been a catalyst for moving providers to use telehealth. Some of the rules and regulations related to Telehealth have been temporarily relaxed, so we will evaluate our processes and capabilities for continuing Telehealth once the national emergency has been lifted, and we will continue to provide this option for all service lines for which it is available when the emergency period ends,” he said. “Using Telehealth for sick, well, and routine appointments is safe and effective, and this is an incredibly important tool for maintaining access to care for our patients while also practicing social distancing. Our patients are encouraged to call and connect with their physicians and other providers at Valley Health at this time. Furthermore, when we determine that a patient should be seen in person, we will do so and will follow strict infection control processes for both sick and well patients.”
In response to increasing demand, Valley Health Systems announced that it opened a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Cabell-Huntington Health Department, located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington, on Tuesday.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department testing site will bring Valley Health’s number of drive-through testing sites to three. Valley Health also operates testing sites at its East Huntington health center, located at 3377 U.S. Route 60 in Huntington, and at its former Milton health center, located 1 Harbour Way in Milton.
In order to access testing at a Valley Health drive-through testing site, patients must first call 304-399-3358 to register for a telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider. The patient will be asked to visit Valley Health’s website, www.valleyhealth.org/telehealth/ to learn more about telehealth services and to complete an online informed consent for telehealth. If unable to go through this online process, staff will assist patients with registration and consent on the telephone.
Patients will be asked then to complete a virtual telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider using a free app, Google Duo, which can be downloaded to a smartphone or computer. The Valley Health provider will review symptoms, exposure risk factors, medical history, medications and other relevant information. Based on the telehealth evaluation, the provider will give recommendations, which may include testing. Patients unable to access care at Valley Health using Google Duo may have a visit over the telephone.
In addition to using telehealth for COVID-19 assessments, Valley Health has been granted temporary permission to use telehealth technology to meet the ongoing medical and behavioral health care needs of other patients.
“While Valley Health is still seeing patients in their health centers for urgent and time-sensitive needs, telehealth now provides a means for patients and providers to practice social distancing for behavioral health, MAT, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric visits,” the company said in a news release. “For these types of telehealth appointments, patients may call the Valley Health location of their choice to schedule a telehealth visit with their regular provider.”
Valley Health’s telehealth services are available for all community members. As a community health center network, Valley Health serves all individuals regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, the release added.
For complete information about telehealth services, a list of Valley Health locations and hours of operation for drive-through testing sites, visit www.valleyhealth.org.
For information about all accessible community resources in response to COVID-19, visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s website at www.cabellhealth.org.
Others in the region are also offering telehealth services.
HIMG institutes telehealth visit option
The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) announced it is continuing to see patients in the HIMG Regional Medical Center and have also instituted a telehealth visit option. The option allows patients to meet face-to-face with their HIMG provider via their mobile device.
“If patients have a scheduled appointment with their physician at HIMG, it is still scheduled. We understand some people may not want to come see their provider during this period. As such, we were able to launch this technology to maintain our patient relationships and to address their healthcare needs. If you have a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted to see if you prefer to come to the office or if you would like to use the telehealth option with your smart phone. In just three days we have achieved over a 100 visits,” Mark Morgan, CEO of HIMG, said.
Patients who wish to utilize the HIMG telehealth visit option can visit the HIMG website at www.himgwv.com/telehealth and get started, Morgan said.
“The telehealth visit option is available for all HIMG providers and departments,” he said.
The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East in Huntington. For more information, visit www.himgwv.com.
OVP Health
OVP Health, based in Huntington, hires physicians to work in rural emergency rooms and hospitals in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and South Carolina.
If patients feel they have been exposed to the virus, they don’t have to go to an ER, or a crowded waiting room.
Health officials will go over a list of concerns face to face, or over the internet, to find the best way to move forward for the patient.
Paul Cowsar, chief operating officer at OVP HEALTH, is over all the telemedicine services for the company.
“We are doing a lot of addiction treatment utilizing telehealth services for both medical and therapy visits,” Cowsar said. “We are also utilizing a group platform for group therapies and counseling.”
OVP HEALTH is also using telehealth for COVID-19 screening and has screened over 20 patients.
“If they have symptoms of COVID-19, we can screen them and then send them to sites and order actual tests,” Cowsar added. “Follow-up care can also be done through our telehealth services.”
For more information, visit https://ovphealth.com/outpatient-services/telemedicine/.
Boone Memorial Hospital
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boone Memorial Hospital is offering telemedicine in an effort to continue keeping its patients safe, while providing health services.
“Basically it makes it possible for providers to treat patients whenever needed and wherever the patient is, by using a computer or smartphone,” explained Charissa Workman, Boone Memorial Hospital clinical IT analyst.
“Our patients’ health and safety is our utmost priority,” said Boone Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “Therefore, telemedicine is an excellent way to merge the two. We feel we can continue to offer quality healthcare during this pandemic by allowing patients to receive the help they need from a remote location.”
Based on current legislation, at this time, telemedicine will only be offered at Boone Memorial during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“It is a safe and secure service, which will be offered through Doxy.me,” said Workman.
Doxy.me is a cloud-based electronic medical records (EMR) and telemedicine program which is HIPAA-compliant, and Android and iOS apps are available for mobile devices. Doxy.me allows patients to start sessions by clicking on a URL (also known as a web address) shared via email or SMS (Short Message Service).
A phone, computer or tablet with access to a camera and microphone are preferred to initiate face-to-face video calling, the hospital said. Once a telemedicine visit is scheduled, the patient will receive a link, which will allow them to check into the physician’s waiting room to conduct their appointment.
“We understand this is a new service and one that may be foreign to some. However, we are here to make the experience an easy one. Our goal is to keep our patients healthy throughout this epidemic and we will continue to think outside the box to make programs like telemedicine available to our patients,” Underwood said.
Telemedicine at Boone Memorial began March 31. Patients should call Boone Memorial at 304-369-1230 during clinic hours to schedule an appointment.