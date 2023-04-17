Graphite electrodes sit outside Nucor Steel Gallatin, photographed on April 6 at Ghent, Kentucky. The electrodes are used to melt scrap steel to make new steel. Appalachian Power announced plans Monday to improve electrical service in Mason County, W.Va., including the area where Nucor plans to build a $3.1 billion steel mill.
Appalachian Power plans to increase electric reliability in Mason County by upgrading an existing transmission line that has one end near the planned Nucor Corp. steel mill.
The Apple Grove-Lakin Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves upgrading about 28 miles of transmission line along the Ohio River to 138 kilovolts between the Apple Grove substation located off W.Va. 2 and the Lakin substation near W.Va. 62.
If approved, construction is expected to start June 2024 and last about a year, the power company said.
“While this project work is not being done to directly impact them, Nucor could very well see future benefits from having this new line put into place,” said Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter.
Appalachian Power said it intends to file an application with the West Virginia Public Service Commission for the project later this year.
The existing transmission line was built in the 1960s and is experiencing age-related outages, according to Appalachian Power.
The upgrades will strengthen the transmission system by replacing wooden poles with steel structures and by updating aging equipment inside three substations.
The upgrades also address stress on the area electric system that was identified in PJM Interconnection’s 2024 Summer Analysis.
PJM Interconnection serves as the regional transmission organization that monitors the electric grid in 13 states, including West Virginia.
The upgrades are expected to enhance the power line’s performance during periods of high electric demand, reduce customer outages in the area and increase electric reliability for customers, according to Appalachian Power.
The project team is seeking community input on route options at select areas along the power line route to rebuild the line. Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card that they can return with their feedback.
Landowners and community members can also visit the virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/AppleGrove to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team.
The project team plans to use input from the virtual open house, the comment cards and additional field work to determine a power line route that minimizes impacts on the community and the environment.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.