Brandon Dennison, CEO of Coalfield Development, speaks to a crowd of people during the Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith speaks to a crowd of people during a panel discussion at the Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Attendees give a round of applause during a panel discussion inside the Memorial Student Center during the Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A large number of social entrepreneurs and those interested in learning about social enterprising gathered for the Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit at Marshall University on Tuesday.
“A social enterprise blends the compassion of a charity with the efficiency of a business,” said Brandon Dennison, chief executive officer of Coalfield Development Corp., the organization that hosted the event. “A social enterprise is a business model that is really about not just making a profit, but improving society.”
Dennison said social enterprise is a fairly new concept in Appalachia, but it is uniquely effective.
“Given some of the societal problems we have, such as substance abuse disorder and environmental contamination from extractive industries, social enterprise is a way to meet us where we are and also meet our work force were it is to provide the support to get us to where we want to be,” he said. “Eventually, we want to be a private sector economy that doesn’t need any grants or donations, but right now we are not quite there. The goal of today’s event is to raise awareness of social enterprise and why it’s a good strategy for Appalachia.”
Dennison said there have always been social enterprises in the region, but now it’s important to invest more, make them bigger and let people know about the opportunities today for social entrepreneurs, while also pointing out success stories.
“Solar Holler is a great example of a social enterprise in our region,” Dennison said. “A purely for-profit business measures value strictly by profit, where as a social enterprise looks through an environmental lens, which is people, planet and profit. Are we taking care of our people, improving our planet and making a profit?”
Dan Conant, founder and chief executive officer of Solar Holler, a solar installation provider that currently operates out of the West Edge Factory on Vernon Street in Westmoreland, said those are the things he cared about when he created the business.
“We understood that people wanted to lower their utility bills and no one was installing solar panels, so we identified a need and a problem and just started doing it,” Conant said.
In 2019, Solar Holler did the largest nonprofit solar installation project in West Virginia with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore project in Huntington. It was estimated the organization would save over $150,000 over the next 25 years.
“We have been able to build our company in a way that is totally mission-driven where we put our people, our community and our environment first,” Conant said. “Social enterprise shows you can do good things for your community and it doesn’t have to just come through grants and donations. It can be a great opportunity for a business as well.”
Dennison said there are also social enterprise opportunities in agricultural and tourism sectors.
“It’s a hopeful time in West Virginia, and we want to convince young people you can build your social entrepreneurial future here,” he said.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said the university is a partner in the Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition, or ACT Now, which was just awarded $62.8 million to be used to transition southern West Virginia’s economy to support green energy endeavors.
“Marshall is a prosperity platform, which has always devoted itself to the vitality of southern West Virginia, and we play a key role in this community,” Smith said. “Appalachia is the perfect place to foster these types of businesses and grow the next generation of social enterprise entrepreneurs. Considering the major trends that are shaping the 21st century, southern West Virginia is the perfect place for social enterprises to develop that do good things for both the community and the economy.”
Coalfield Development hosted the day-long event that included speakers, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and a business pitch competition.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
