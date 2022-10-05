The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A large number of social entrepreneurs and those interested in learning about social enterprising gathered for the Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit at Marshall University on Tuesday.

“A social enterprise blends the compassion of a charity with the efficiency of a business,” said Brandon Dennison, chief executive officer of Coalfield Development Corp., the organization that hosted the event. “A social enterprise is a business model that is really about not just making a profit, but improving society.”

ASES business pitch winners photo

Appalachian Social Enterprise Summit business pitch winners were, from left, Kim Ross of Ethics Hair Care; Max Gottlieb of Ridge; and Kelsey Riggi of Libera.

