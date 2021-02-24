CHARLESTON — The deadline for applying for the fifth year of Generation West Virginia’s Impact Fellowship program, offering 22 positions with 12 host employers across the state in 2021, is Sunday, Feb. 28.
According to Generation West Virginia, nearly 100 organizations have participated as host employers or benefited from fellows’ volunteer hours since the program launched in 2017.
The program “connects people with early- to mid-career job opportunities making it possible for them to stay in West Virginia, move here, or return home after having left,” said Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia.
Roper said 87% of fellowship participants have received offers to stay with their host employers at the end of the fellowship year, and 80% have stayed in the state after completing the program.
Participants in the program will receive a minimum salary of $31,000 plus benefits.
During the course of the fellowship year, Impact Fellows work four days a week with their host employer and spend each Friday volunteering at local nonprofits.
Prospective applicants can learn more and must apply by Feb. 28 at WeImpactWV.org.