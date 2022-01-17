HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development will host Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) federal co-chair Gayle Manchin on Wednesday at the West Edge Factory at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington.
Manchin became the first ARC federal co-chair from West Virginia when she was sworn in on May 6, 2021.
Manchin’s visit will include a tour of the West Edge Factory, which is a newly revitalized community meeting space featuring a solar installation learning center, agricultural distribution facility and artist studios. The tour will start at 9:45 a.m., followed by a question, answer and listening session with Manchin and Coalfield Development CEO Brandon Dennison.
Last month, Dennison was invited to the White House for a roundtable discussion hosted by the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Manchin also participated in the meeting.
Dennison said the roundtable focused on new private sector and philanthropic investments that have been spurred by the Biden administration’s efforts to support economic revitalization in energy communities.
“Going to the White House was a tremendous honor and a surreal experience. During the meeting, I personally thanked the multiple cabinet secretaries and top-level presidential advisors present for their commitment to coal communities. Over the past year, this administration has shown a sustained focus on rural coal-areas and that should not go unnoticed,” Dennison said.
The roundtable also discussed the announcement of initial awards from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration $300 million Coal Communities Commitment to support economic revitalization, infrastructure investments and quality jobs in coal communities with funding from the American Rescue Plan, Dennison said.
“The discussion highlighted how President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are already catalyzing economic activity in energy communities and how the Build Back Better Act will further expand economic opportunity in these communities,” Dennison said. “The discussion also emphasized how executive actions like the formation of the IWG and the launch of the Justice40 Initiative have catalyzed a whole of government effort to invest in historically disadvantaged communities.”
Dennison said an end-of-year report highlighting how the Biden administration’s administrative and legislative actions have bolstered economic activity in energy communities was also released at the meeting.
“In response to questions about what we community organizations need on the ground, I emphasized the need for flexibility, bottom-up solutions and faster moving programs. And I’m encouraged by improvements being made in these areas,” he said.
Coalfield Development is spearheading the Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT) Now Coalition to support the transition from coal to a climate resilient economy in southern West Virginia, according to Dennison. It includes initiatives in green manufacturing, solar power, reuse and recycling, local agriculture, technology and reclamation of abandoned mine sites. The coalition is seeking nearly $100 million in new investment to spark fresh investment and new business activity, he said.
In December, Coalfield announced it had been selected by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as one of 60 finalists in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The application has the support of Manchin.
Dennison explained that the ACT Now coalition consist of dozens of public and private partners working to expand emerging climate resilient sectors of the local economy including the state’s two largest cities, Huntington and Charleston, as well as its two largest universities, West Virginia University and Marshall University.
“ACT Now is led by some of the most innovative community and economic development nonprofits in the state, including the West Virginia Community Development Hub, Advantage Valley, The Nature Conservancy and Generation West Virginia,” he said.
Dennison says more than 20 employers are supporting the coalition, committing to increase employment and investment in the region.
“We are thrilled to be a Build Back Better Regional Challenge Phase 1 finalist,” he said. “This administration has committed a significant portion of this program’s funds going to coal communities which I think is commendable. For the first time in my career, there is a program offering enough funds to do something truly transformation and provide the resources needed to build a new economy for the changing times in which we live. This is a truly historic opportunity.”