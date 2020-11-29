HUNTINGTON — On a chilly autumn day, Allison White navigates two large heaters from inside her establishment, Sip Downtown Brasserie at 9th Street in downtown Huntington, to the outdoor dining patio.
“We still have some people that are concerned about being inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is understandable,” she said. “So despite the drop in temperatures, we need to keep outdoor dining available even in the winter.”
Outdoor dining has been helpful, according to White, because Sip can seat more than 20 people outside.
“Each heater produces about 48,000 BTUs, so it’s pretty warm,” she said. “We also have hand warmers free of charge.”
Outdoor dining has helped keep some restaurants afloat during the pandemic. Now with winter approaching, some owners are taking steps to ensure they’ll be able to continue offering outdoor service even as the temperatures drop.
Phil Nelson, developer of The Market on 3rd Avenue, said they have been using outdoor fire pits to offset the colder temperatures during the fall.
“As we move towards the cold winter months, we may be able to offset those temperatures,” he said. “Currently, we do not have any plans to buy and install heaters outside. Because of the very high ceilings and spacious interiors we can maximize social distancing, which coupled with our aggressive sanitation program, we have been able to stay one step ahead of any virus outbreak.”
White remains concerned that state officials could follow Kentucky’s recent guideline to again ban indoor dining.
“We would want to remain open, but there would be more kind of big adjustments that would have to be made if they shut down,” she said. “We might have to look at a commercial tent and urge city officials to look at shutting down the street more than just Friday and Saturday.”
City officials say they are doing everything they can within the current state and federal guidelines for COVID-19 and within fire prevention and zoning guidelines to allow restaurants to continue serving outdoors.
“I will also say that we have had tremendous success with outdoor dining on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, as well as the temporary outdoor dining permits, which we created to streamline that process and make it easier for restaurants to adjust their business model,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director with the City of Huntington. “If the restaurants want to try and extend that offering to their customers through the winter, we will work with them in every way possible to ensure it happens, so long as their plans meet all of the proper guidelines.”
As far as heaters go they are allowed, just a few basic guidelines have to be followed, according to Mathew Winters, fire marshal at the Huntington Fire Department.
“The tall patio-style propane heaters that you often see can be used, just not under a tent, outdoors only and the manufacturers requirements must be followed as well,” he explained.
“They need to be on solid ground to prevent being knocked over, kept clear of combustible material such as awnings and should be lit and maintained by employees that have been trained in doing so properly.”
Winters says any heaters being used in tents would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, as the tent has to meet certain flammability requirements.
“They would need to have the ability to keep the heaters clear of combustible materials and ensure they are vented properly per the manufacturer’s instructions,” he said. “We have had positive feedback from a number of the restaurants utilizing the outdoor dining and we will continue to work with them.”
