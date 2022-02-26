HUNTINGTON — Tricia Ball has been on the job for only 25 days, but the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s new president has a new vision and goals.
During Friday’s “Coffee and Conversations” event at the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau at Heritage Station, Ball was the keynote speaker and said she’s focusing on making the region not only a great place to learn but also a great place to do business.
“I have been meeting people and talking with them to see what value they find in being chamber members and why is it important to the community,” she said. “They say the networking, bringing people together and learning from others in the business community is something they want and value.”
Due to the pandemic, many of the chamber’s legacy and signature programs were put on hold. Ball said the “Coffee and Conversations” event hadn’t taken place the past two years.
“This is our first one since COVID, and we are getting ready to bring back all of our legacy and signature programs we have, including this monthly event as well as ‘Lunch and Learn’ (and) ‘Business After Hours,’” she said.
Ball says economic development and community development are inseparable.
“There is sort of an Appalachian fatalism that still exists, and if we want to change our identity then it’s going to take all of us working together to tell our story better and let everyone know about all the good things that are happening in this region,” she said.
Ball said one thing she feels is important is the concept of collision density.
“It’s something that we say in the entrepreneurship startup world. It is how much the business and innovation community thrives is based on the ability of people from different backgrounds, different thinkers and others coming together to talk about what’s going to recognize areas of collaboration,” she said.
Ball’s vision and goals for the chamber include bringing in more leadership development programs, creating new services and programs, community outreach and growing the chamber’s membership.
“Based on the Census Bureau data, there are approximately 2,800 employer establishments in Cabell and Wayne counties and we have about 600 members, which is only about 20%, so there is lots of room for growth,” Ball said.
She said any business wanting to join the chamber can go online to the chamber’s website and fill out an application or call the chamber for help.
“The chamber does a lot of advocacy in terms of policies, infrastructure development, connection with our elected officials, fundraising and helping them out with campaigns,” she said. “Also, we want to work with members on quality of life issues and making sure there is talent here for businesses to recruit. The networking events, like this one today, are really important to our small businesses. They like the word of mouth referrals they are able to get at these types of events, which brings a lot of value to their chamber membership.”
Ball said the issue of reliable broadband is one of the top concern she is hearing from many businesses.
“I know this is a huge issue,” she said. “Our state Legislators are in session until March 12 and since I just started Feb. 1, so I haven’t had a chance to have a joint meeting with all of them yet to discuss broadband, but I know it’s very important in getting people to come here and to want to stay here.”
Toney Stroud, the chamber’s board chair, said there is a task force currently working on broadband capabilities to make Huntington the first “Gigabit City” in West Virginia.
“It is a need that we have and I think the leaders recognize that in order to get to the next phase we need reliable broadband,” he said.
Ball said she also wants to focus on business creation and education.
“I want to continue efforts that create a vibrant and diverse business community here that will attract more businesses and more workers to our region,” she said. “I think about 70% of the chamber’s members are small businesses and I know personally how overwhelmed those people are, so I would like to start some programs and services that help them understand digital marketing, help them with their accounting and I think it would be great if we could partner with some big corporations as well.”
Ball said bringing in different sectors of the economy, from business and government to education, health care, arts and entertainment and public service and philanthropy will remain a priority for the chamber.
“That’s how we begin to get people working together and connecting,” she said. “All of us are going to have to pull together to truly create something extraordinary here in the Huntington region.”