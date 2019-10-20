HUNTINGTON — If the amount of money deposited in banks were considered an economic indicator, Cabell and Wayne counties have lagged behind the rest of the state in the recovery since the Great Recession of 2009.
The amount of money deposited in bank branches statewide increased about 21% between June 30, 2009, and June 30, 2019, according to data released recently by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Wayne County saw an 18.7% growth in deposits, while Cabell County’s growth was only 10.3%. Putnam County, meanwhile, saw 24% growth and Kanawha County 34.8%.
Monongalia County, where the population has surpassed that of Cabell County thanks in part to development of and around West Virginia University, saw 44.9% growth. Its total deposits now exceed those of Cabell County.
Information provided by the FDIC is for deposits that are covered by FDIC insurance.
“The deposit summary is all deposits, regardless of size. Some banks do sell what are called ‘non-deposit investment products.’ These are typically mutual funds and annuities. While they may sell these products in their branches, since they are not deposits, they are not insured by the FDIC. As a result, the bank does not include them in their branch deposits since they are not a deposit,” said FDIC spokesman David Barr.
For the second time in three years, West Virginia has a bank branch with more than $1 billion in deposits. It’s the United Bank office at 500 Virginia St. E. in Charleston, which also is home to some of United’s multistate back-office operations and its corporate offices.
The other billion-dollar branch was the BB&T regional office in downtown Charleston. It reached the mark in 2017, but its deposits have since fallen.